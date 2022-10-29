Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Timothy Rolph Sells 10,653 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) insider Timothy Rolph sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $480,343.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,823,391.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Rolph also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, October 6th, Timothy Rolph sold 22,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $884,025.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Timothy Rolph sold 45,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $1,472,400.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -1.06. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $45.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.