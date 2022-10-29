Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 402 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Albany International by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIN stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $97.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

