Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Lowered to $265.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 40.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $188.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.95 and a 200-day moving average of $264.87. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $713.33.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Align Technology’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 26.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,272,000 after buying an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Align Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 49.6% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

