Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Alkermes in a research note issued on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. Alkermes has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 9.1% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 70,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 13.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2,190.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 251,563 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 5.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

