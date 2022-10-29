Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $97.33, but opened at $102.81. Allegion shares last traded at $102.38, with a volume of 13,582 shares.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. CX Institutional bought a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Allegion by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.12.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

