Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 3,469.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 66,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.03 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile



Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

