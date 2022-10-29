Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,900 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 207,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Performance

AMOT opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $535.42 million, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.51. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMOT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 426.6% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 433,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 351,543 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 137.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 135,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 228,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

See Also

