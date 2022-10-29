Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,392 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after acquiring an additional 261,172 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 274.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after purchasing an additional 67,013 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 47.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SASR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday.

SASR opened at $35.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.00. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $52.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

