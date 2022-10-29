Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,726 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Ebix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ebix by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ebix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ebix stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $630.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78. Ebix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.25 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.97%. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

