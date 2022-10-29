Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,453 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $233,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 691,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,472,000 after purchasing an additional 52,529 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE SEAS opened at $58.51 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average is $52.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaWorld Entertainment

In other news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at $605,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $737,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

