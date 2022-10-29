Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,297 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11,346.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,671.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 24.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $370,303.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,416,919 shares in the company, valued at $29,287,715.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,394 shares of company stock worth $4,193,208. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIR opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of -0.06. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 52.29%. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

