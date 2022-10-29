Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $146,000 Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,022 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRG. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,958,000 after buying an additional 3,808,847 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 69,398 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:KRG opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -141.94%.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading

