Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,733 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,976,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $19,703,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth $9,520,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $9,417,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,537,000 after buying an additional 78,656 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.89. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

