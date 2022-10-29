Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $150,000 Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,609 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 20.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.8% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $81.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79. The company has a market cap of $992.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $140.65 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.