Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $154,000 Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,934 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 111,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of DOC stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 262.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOC. StockNews.com raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $178,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,189,055.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,189,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

