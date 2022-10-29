Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,618 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $11,404,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,228,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,082 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,224,000. Rush Island Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 48.4% in the first quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 5,521,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,039,000 after buying an additional 1,799,644 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,366,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Shares of SHO opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $251.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

