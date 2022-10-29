Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $156,000 Holdings in Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Icosavax were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Icosavax by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,478,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 662,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Icosavax by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 294,065 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,963,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,983,000 after buying an additional 184,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 141,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Icosavax by 56.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 67,963 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.57. Icosavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49.

Icosavax ( NASDAQ:ICVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). Icosavax had a negative net margin of 1,326.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Icosavax news, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $46,592.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Douglas Holtzman sold 9,337 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $61,997.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,241.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $46,592.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,360 shares of company stock worth $138,621. Corporate insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

