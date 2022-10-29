Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $157,000 Stock Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,614 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,351,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter worth $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlueLinx by 4.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of BlueLinx to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

NYSE BXC opened at $73.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.87. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $100.01.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.64 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 79.52% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current year.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

