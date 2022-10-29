Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $157,000 Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,472 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after purchasing an additional 329,990 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,337,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,175,000 after acquiring an additional 38,294 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,769,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,538,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,263,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 37,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 373,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

About Tri Pointe Homes

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $17.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.42.

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.