Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $163,000 Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,181 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 85.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,120,000 after buying an additional 2,277,541 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 181.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,548 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,253,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,145,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,550,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,524,000 after buying an additional 1,434,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays raised Pinduoduo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $95.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

