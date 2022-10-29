Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $152,000 in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,251,000 after acquiring an additional 503,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JFrog by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 398,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,092,000 after buying an additional 387,009 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth $10,228,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at $6,212,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $25.88 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.25.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $67.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,612,134 shares in the company, valued at $128,405,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,500 shares of company stock worth $4,481,420 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

