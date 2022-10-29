Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,383 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,303,000 after buying an additional 359,501 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,801,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,648,000 after acquiring an additional 184,373 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Cinemark by 10.8% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,503,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 85.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,624,000 after purchasing an additional 789,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,334,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,058,000 after buying an additional 943,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on Cinemark from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

