Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,552 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,720,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,954,000 after acquiring an additional 105,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,691,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,758,000 after purchasing an additional 186,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,779,000 after purchasing an additional 469,232 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,216,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,566,000 after purchasing an additional 109,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 75.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,509,000 after buying an additional 497,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

HOPE opened at $13.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $166.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 31.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOPE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hope Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

In related news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $106,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

