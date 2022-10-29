Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,591 shares of the software’s stock after selling 26,299 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 573 shares of the software’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Altair Engineering Price Performance
Altair Engineering stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -113.88 and a beta of 1.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.
Featured Articles
