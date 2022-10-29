Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,292 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,384,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,190,000 after buying an additional 388,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after buying an additional 557,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after buying an additional 288,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unum Group Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

UNM opened at $46.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.38.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.68. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

