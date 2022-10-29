Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kezar Life Sciences

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $251,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,080,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,385,490.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Trading Up 4.8 %

KZR stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 39.64 and a quick ratio of 39.64. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $462.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.26.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

About Kezar Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

