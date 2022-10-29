Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,529 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 214.0% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 414,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 282,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 166.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 50,903 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert Blakeslee Gable bought 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,767.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Blakeslee Gable bought 1,245 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,767.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 33,145 shares of company stock valued at $564,599 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $374.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.76.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.06%.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.