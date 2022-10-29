Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,396 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 69.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in EnerSys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 16.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 79.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

EnerSys Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ENS stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $86.82.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.25 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

EnerSys Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.