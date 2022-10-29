Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,469 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CVR Energy by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CVI shares. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lowered CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

CVI opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.42. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $43.61.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.17%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.08%.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

