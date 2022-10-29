Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 15,986 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,986 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter worth $32,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $34.33 on Friday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.46%.

In related news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $79,077.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Elaine Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.36 per share, with a total value of $62,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,764.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $79,077.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

