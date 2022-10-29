Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 16,197 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,197 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 54.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,920,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. The company has a market cap of $529.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IIIN shares. Sidoti raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

