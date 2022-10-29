Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 23,027 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,746 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 23,027 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 60.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLCA opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 2.73. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLCA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Silica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

In other U.S. Silica news, SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $232,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,687.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Silica news, SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $232,845.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,687.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 181,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $2,834,265.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,229,467 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

