Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 279,146 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 279,146 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 113.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.41.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $75.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,105.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,105.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

