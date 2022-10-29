Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 32,918 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,918 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBF. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $860,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PBF Energy by 74.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 933,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,748,000 after purchasing an additional 398,972 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $4,957,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.23.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

