Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 36,283 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,283 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth $144,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 79.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the second quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens increased their price target on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

