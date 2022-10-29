Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 50,136 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,136 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,513,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,009,000 after purchasing an additional 61,930 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 537.0% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 4,833,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,520,000 after buying an additional 4,074,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after buying an additional 508,580 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.7% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,322,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,862,000 after acquiring an additional 39,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,940,000 after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALEX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

