Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 7,838 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,152,405,000 after buying an additional 105,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Watsco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Watsco by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,702,000 after buying an additional 35,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens decreased their price target on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

Watsco Trading Up 3.4 %

WSO opened at $271.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.21. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.40%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

