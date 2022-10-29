Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of APOG stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.04. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $50.44.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $523,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,457.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.