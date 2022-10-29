Alphabet Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.94 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $4.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.09. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOOG. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Alphabet Stock Up 4.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $96.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet has a one year low of $91.90 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,056 shares of company stock worth $18,002,360. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

