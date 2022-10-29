Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.2 days.
Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Up 7.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $5.92 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15.
Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.21). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.82% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 212.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
About Alpine Immune Sciences
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.