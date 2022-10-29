Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.2 days.

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $5.92 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.21). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.82% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALPN shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 212.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

