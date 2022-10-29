Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Truist Financial

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alteryx from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Alteryx to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.40.

Shares of AYX opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $81.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $180.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.90 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 48.42% and a negative return on equity of 75.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 798.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

