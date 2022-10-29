Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Gap Up to $40.25

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.25, but opened at $59.70. Altra Industrial Motion shares last traded at $59.75, with a volume of 176,044 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $498.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.96%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 175,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

