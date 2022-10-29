Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Alvotech Stock Performance

Shares of ALVOW stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Alvotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALVOW. Serengeti Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Alvotech Company Profile

Alvotech Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilars for global markets. The company is based in Iceland.

