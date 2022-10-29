Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by BT Wealth Management LLC

BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,173.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,942.9% in the second quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,961.6% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3,288.9% during the second quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,889.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,941.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 30,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 28,834 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.19.

Amazon.com Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $97.66 and a one year high of $188.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

