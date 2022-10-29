Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,941.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,834 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.70, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.66 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.19.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

