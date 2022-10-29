Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,690.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,892 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.19.

Amazon.com Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.40 and its 200-day moving average is $122.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.66 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

