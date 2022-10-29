Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $56.88 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.22. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -49.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,024,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.