American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Update

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,100 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 383,200 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

American Woodmark Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $768.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.03 and a beta of 1.83. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $76.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.07.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $542.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.10 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Woodmark from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in American Woodmark by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American Woodmark by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

