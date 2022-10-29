Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $320.44.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $312.17 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.13 and its 200 day moving average is $265.12. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 56.16% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 23.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

