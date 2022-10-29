Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 369.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

ABCB stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $56.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.89.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $275.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.73 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.